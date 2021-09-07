Amid controversy over the registration of FIR against family members of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the Kashmir Police made it clear that the separatist leader's sons were initially agreed to attend his funeral in the night but later they refused due to their loyalty to Pakistan.

After tweeting some videos of the funeral of the hardcore separatist leader to counter allegations of showing disrespect to his body, Kashmir Police, in series of tweets, narrated the whole episode after the death and funeral of Geelani on Wednesday night.

Police claimed that after the death of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar along with Superintendent of Police (SP) and ASP met both of his sons at their residence to condole them. Geelani's sons were requested for burial in the night and both agreed.

"After the death of SAS Geelani, IGP Kashmir Shri Vijay Kumar along with SP & ASP met both of his sons at their residence at 11 pm, condoled them & requested for burial in the night for the larger interest of general public due to potential major L&O situations. Both agreed and asked to wait for two hours until relatives reach. IGP Kashmir personally spoke to a few relatives and ensured them of safe passage," Kashmir Police tweeted.

Wrapped body in Pak flag; resort to anti-national activities

Narrating the whole episode, Kashmir Police said that instead of attending the funeral, family members of Geelani resorted to anti-national activities and wrapped the body in the Pakistan flag.

"However, 3hrs later probably under the pressure from Pakistan & miscreants they behaved differently & started resorting to anti-national activities including wrapping the dead body in the Pakistani flag, making loud sloganeering in favour of Pakistan and instigating neighbours to come out," Kashmir Police tweeted.

Local Imam performed last rites

In an obvious reference towards videos shared on Monday evening, Kashmir Police claimed that the last rites of Syed Ali Shah Geelani were performed by Intizamia Committee and the local Imam.

"After persuasion, the relatives brought the dead body to the graveyard and performed last rites with due respect, in the presence of members of Intizamia Committee and the local Imam. The refusal of both his sons to come to graveyard indicated their loyalty to Pakistani agenda rather than their love & respect for their departed father," Police added.

FIR already registered against Geelani's family

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday had registered an FIR against Geelani's family for wrapping his body in the Pakistani flag and resorting to anti-India sloganeering.

A police official said FIR No 227/ 2021 under section 353 of Indian penal code, 13 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was registered at Police Station Budgam against the family members of Geelani.

The FIR was filed against the family members for chanting anti-India slogans and draping Geelani's body with a Pakistani flag.

