Here's exciting news for fans of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. After Karan Patel aka Raman Bhalla, another actor is set to return on the show.

The handsome Aly Goni, who played the role of Raman Bhalla's brother, Romi Bhalla, is likely to make a comeback.

As the popular daily soap is going off air in December, the makers want to end the long-running show in happy note and hence are bringing back all the popular characters, who were integral part of the daily soap but took exit due to certain reasons.

Confirming the news, Aly told India Forums: ''Yes. We are just sorting dates for the same''.

Aly was last seen as a contestant in recently concluded celebrity dancing reality show Nach Baliye 9 along with his ex-girlfriend Natasa Stankovic.

Karan Patel's comeback

In July this year, Karan had made an exit from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi. TV actor Chaitanya Choudhry was introduced as the new Raman Bhalla. However, a few weeks ago, fans were in for a surprise when Karan made a comeback.

Talking about his return, Karan had told Bombay Times, "I don't know why people speculated that I quit the show. I was just away from it for a while because I was busy with something else. This show will always be an integral part of my career and life."

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein spin-off

The Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein will see Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra in lead roles and Parul Chauhan in a negative role.