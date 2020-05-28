Ardent fans of the Naagin series can heave a sigh of relief. The fourth season of the hit franchise is not going off-air, contrary to latest reports of the show wrapping up post the lockdown.

While the reason was said to be budget constraints, speculations were also rife that the show wasn't garnering the required TRPs like its previous seasons.

However, the creative director of the show, Mukta Dhond, has rubbished the news of the show coming to an end. She, in fact, stated that viewers will witness new twists in the storyline after the lockdown. Also, the lead actress Nia Sharma will be seen in a never-seen-before look once the show resumes.

'We have something big planned'

In an interview with TellyChakkar, Mukta said: "Well, we are not shutting the fourth season. We have something big planned for our avid viewers of Naagin. When the show returns, it will come back with a bang where you will see Nia Sharma like never before in the show. We have a huge highpoint in store for our fans.

The suspense related to lal tekri mandir raaz that we have been building from the beginning will soon be revealed. There is something bigger and powerful than naagmani. The show will continue to be called Naagin- Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and it's not getting over. Few characters will eventually be out of the show and new characters will be introduced. In short, one story will end and another one will start."

However, she also mentioned that a few characters will move out and new characters will be introduced. Further, a supervillain will be introduced who would create havoc in the lives of Naagin.

The casting for the new characters has already begun. Apparently, Beyhadh 2 fame Shivin Narang is in talks to play a key role post the lockdown. However, nothing has been finalised yet.