Holi is just around the corner and the celebrations are in full swing. Not only us even the television celebs are eager to celebrate the season with colours and joy. Amidst a busy schedule the cast of Beyhadh 2 celebrated the festival of colours.

Actors Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang, Ashish Chowdhary, Paras Madaan Melanie Nazarath, Hasan Zaidi and Kangan Nangia were spotted playing with colours and having a gala time on the sets. Dressed in white the gang played Holi and the pictures are breaking the internet.

Take a look at the Holi pictures

The show was recently rumoured to be going off-air, and later for being shifted to the OTT platform of the channel. However, the makers shunned the news and rolled out a statement clarifying that the show is finite and will go off-air as planned.

Channel statement:

The rumours around Beyhadh 2 going off-air and moving to the OTT platform SonyLIV are uncorroborated and hold no truth. Beyhadh 2, like any other fiction offering by Sony Entertainment Television, is a finite story and will meet its logical culmination as planned on the channel.

The show is not going off-air immediately.

The lead actress Jennifer Winget too posted on her social media that the show is not going off-air.

Check out her Tweet below:

