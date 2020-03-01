Jennifer Winget is the reigning queen of telly town and ruled the TV sets for the longest time. Her popular show Beyhadh garnered huge success post which the makers came out with yet another show Beyhadh 2, which stars Jennifer and Shivin Narang. The show has been doing pretty well digitally but failed to grab TRPs.

As per sources, the show has failed to grab TRPs, the channel overnight took the decision of pulling the plug of the show on Television but as the show has been performing well on its digital platform Sony Liv, the channel will continue to push the show digitally. The actors have been informed about the same. Beyhadh 2 will air its last episode on March 13 on Television.

The show airs at 8.30 PM (IST) on Sony entertainment television. However, there is no show that will be going on air on that particular time slot, adds the source.

While Jennifer Winget has been known for playing Maya impeccably, Shivin as Rudra is also appreciated for having broken his chocolate boy image. Apart from the duo, Ashish Ashish Chowdhry who plays MJ has been lauded for playing the dark shade with so much ease. We hope the camaraderie between the actors remains steady on Sony Liv.

Jennifer Winget/Instagram

Beyhadh 2 began its journey on Television on 2 December 2019 and will stream only on Sony Liv from March 14, 2020.