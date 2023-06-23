Even as the state government issued a circular directing employees of the state owned transport corporations to behave cordially with woman passengers, an incident of a female conductor slapping an old woman was reported from Hubballi city on Friday.

The incident took place in a bus plying between Kundgol to Hubballi. A 55 second video shows an argument breaking out between the conductor and the old woman.

As both argue, the conductor slaps the woman passenger and asks her to sit quiet. But, the old woman strongly objects and slams the conductor for her act. The co-passengers come in support of the old woman.

The photos and video of the incident have gone viral on social media.

The incident has resulted in public outrage against the staff of the state owned transport corporations.

The free travel scheme is being utilized and appreciated by the people all across the state. From June 11 to June 22, 5.98 crore women have availed the services under the Shakti scheme. The women can travel anywhere in the state and up to 20 km into the border villages and towns of neighbouring states. The official statement by the state government has claimed that Rs 139.53 crore is the total value of women passengers who travelled in the state owned buses.

(With inputs from IANS)