B'luru police officers ride BMTC buses to educate women on safety; address concerns [details]

Bengaluru City Police is leading by example as they conducted an awareness drive as a part of the public outreach programme. As a part of this initiative, the city police department aimed at spreading awareness about the various measures put in place for women's safety.

All the Bengaluru City Police officers travelled in BMTC buses on Monday, where they interacted with women passengers and even addressed their concerns. The officers educated the passengers about 112 and 1930 numbers, Safety Islands and women's stations.

An awareness poster listing all the measures in place for women's safety was put up on buses and all platforms to easily access the information. Women are encouraged to call 112 and their concerns will be immediately addressed. In the case of cybercrimes, they can call 1930 or 112.

Bengaluru City Police has also established Safety Islands across the city for the safety of women. By pressing a button at any of the 30 Safety Islands, the command centre will be notified immediately through the alarm system and service vehicle will be dispatched.

To further ensure safety of women and ensure their grievances are heard, there are two women police stations for women, open from 8 AM till 8 PM, where counselling of women will be done, any issues will be heard and appropriate legal action will be taken.

Feedback mechanism in place

The Bengaluru City Police has been taking active measures to improve efficiency. The newly-appointed City Police Commissioner B Dayananda, IPS, is seen effecting new changes to transform the department. The public outreach campaign for women comes days after Dayananda introduced a feedback mechanism in all its 102 Law and Order police stations.

With this measure, people who visit the police stations will be asked to rate their experience and suggested areas of improvement. This was started in Bandepalya police station and now being replicated in all stations.