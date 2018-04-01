Using a condom is a good idea, but for safe sex and definitely not snorting one up the nose and pulling it out through the mouth. In case you're wondering why anyone would do that, you have certainly not heard of the condom snorting challenge, where teens are trying carry out the weird act.

The questionable trend isn't new; it's more of a resurgence of something that teens have been doing for years. Participants unwrap a new condom and inhale it through one nostril and pull it out through the mouth, filming the act while performing it. The video is then uploaded to social media. You'll find a number of such videos on YouTube and other social media sites.

If someone by any chance thinks it's a "cool" thing to do, it's certainly not. It is just one of the many dangerous teen trends. Educators in the San Antonio area are holding informative classes to teach parents how to discourage their kids from snorting condoms, KMPH reported.

The dangers of condom-inhaling are evident from a case published in 2014 in the Indian Journal of Chest Diseases and Allied Sciences. Though in that case it was not done on purpose, it just resulted in bad oral sex experience. A 27-year-old woman performed oral sex on a man wearing a condom, and it went into her lungs, blocking her airways and resulting in pneumonia.

Another case published in the Journal of Medical Case Reports was about a woman who swallowed a condom and then developed appendicitis because a fragment of it got lodged in her appendix.

Even if this doesn't happen, it would be painful and might result in choking and cause infections.

The act might fetch a few views and likes, but is it really worth the risks involved? Leave your thoughts in the comment box below.