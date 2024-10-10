Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and opposition leaders on Thursday condoled the death of Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons Ratan Tata.

In a post on social media platform X, the Tamil Nadu Governor said, "Deeply saddened at the passing away of Ratan Tata, a great nationalist, an ideal industrialist and above all a human being par excellence."

"His departure is a huge national loss. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," the Governor's post read.

The Tamil Nadu Governor also conveyed condolences to the family members and dear and near ones of Ratan Tata.

Expressing condolences on Ratan Tata's demise, CM Stalin said: "His visionary leadership not only shaped the Tata Group but also set a global benchmark for ethical business practices. His relentless dedication to nation-building, innovation and philanthropy has left an inedible mark on millions of lives."

The Chief Minister said he was deeply saddened at the death of Ratan Tata, a true titan of Indian industry and a beacon of humility and compassion.

He said: "India has lost a giant but his legacy will continue to inspire generations."

Stalin said: "I express my deepest condolences to his family, colleagues and the entire Tata Group in this profound moment of grief."

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Edappadi K. Palaniswami and AIADMK general secretary EPS, in a post on X, said: "Tata was an inspiration to many. His demise is a great loss to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to his family and members of the Tata group. May his soul rest in peace."

EPS, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, said Ratan Tata was well-known for his philanthropic activities, professional ethics and social service.

BJP Tamil Nadu state president K. Annamalai posted on X: "Deeply saddened to know that Ratan Tata, who gave a new meaning to charity & philanthropy throughout his life; an ethical business leader who had always put fair practices & country's interest over any short-term needs; who had imprinted his strong unshakeable values on the illustrious Tata Group with its strong corporate governance principles is no more with us! I pray for his eternal sadagati and offer my sincere condolences to the Tata Group and his near and dear ones!"

Estranged AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) posted on X: "Ratan Tata was an inspiration of integrity, ethical leadership and philanthropy, whose success story has profoundly impacted India's economy. His death is an irreparable loss to the people of India."

OPS also said that in the passing away of Ratan Tata, the people of India lost a great industrialist, a great humanist and a true patriot. His death has left a void that can never be filled.

OPS also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

(With inputs from IANS)