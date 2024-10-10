Tata Group's chairman emeritus Ratan Tata passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night. He was 86.

The mortal remains of iconic industrialist Ratan Tata have been kept at Mumbai's NCPA Lawns, Nariman Point, to allow the general public to pay their last respects to the legend. The industrialist's remains have been kept for the public from 10:30 a.m. onwards.

According to a statement, "The mortal remains of Mr Ratan N Tata will be taken to the NCPA Lawns, Nariman Point, Mumbai at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, 10th October 2024, for members of the public to pay their last respects and homage to the departed soul."

NCP-SCP Chief Sharad Pawar and KM Birla paid their last respects to the business tycoon. Home Minister Amit Shah will represent the Government of India at the funeral. He will likely pay his last respects to the icon at 1 pm today.

According to a statement from Tata Trust, the mortal remains will be taken on its final journey at 4 pm.

"We will request the members of the public to enter NCPA Lawns from Gate 3 and the exit will be at Gate 2. There will be no parking available at the premises. At 4 pm, the mortal remains will embark on its final journey to the Prayer Hall at the Worli Crematorium, Dr E Moses Road, Worli for the final rites," the statement said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that the last rites will be performed with full state honours.

Maharashtra's chief minister's office has informed the masses that the government has declared one-day mourning in the wake of Ratan Tata's death. No state celebrations will take place today in the state.

Farewell to Titan: Ratan Tata wrapped in Tricolour, visionary Businessman's mortal remains kept for Antim Darshan

Several videos and pictures from NCPA Lawns have surfaced online, general public is paying their last respects to Ratan Tata's mortal remains.

Ratan Tata's trusted assistant, Shantanu Naidu was also present at the funeral. He penned a heartfelt note for his friend, his 'dear lighthouse'.

"The hole that this friendship has now left with me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to fill. Grief is the price to pay for love. Goodbye, my dear lighthouse," the post read.

About Shantanu Naidu and Ratan Tata's friendship

The unique friendship between Shantanu Naidu and Ratan Tata flourished through their mutual affection for animals. They first connected in 2014 after Naidu created reflective collars to safeguard stray dogs from nighttime traffic accidents. Ratan Tata took notice of his efforts and extended an invitation for Naidu to join his team.

Last night, Mukesh Ambani and Eknath Shinde were the first to visit Breach Candy Hospital.