What differentiates a winner and a loser is one's will to do every possible thing to be part of the long-term game. In a competitive industry like Online Marketing, it is important to differentiate yourself from the rest and be consistent. Yash Raj Dadhich has followed this mantra. Vision in eyes and determination in the heart is what that elevated him from nowhere to one of the top positions in the Online Marketing industry.

Yash Raj Dadhich, a 21-year-old student cum entrepreneur from Rajasthan, India says that the "road to success is always crowded, it's your approach either to follow or overtake". From a Personality Developer to the founder of Trigger Digits, his vision of taking the Digital Marketing industry to new heights and being a business leader has always been lucid. According to digital market intelligence, the global digital marketing market size as of 2019 was $300–310 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6 percent to $360–380 billion by 2020. It is quite evident that it is an industry that holds something for everyone who aspires to become a digital marketer. But it is as important to be a good negotiator as it is to become a great service provider. When asked about his inspiration, unlike the rest, the one he's inspired from is not a big name but surely of great importance to him his uncle "Manish Sharma", who guided him throughout the process and taught him to handle situations to the best of his ability.

A firm foundation is what is required to make even a small building. Therefore, you need precepts to build an empire so that it doesn't crumble. The young entrepreneur in him never lets him settle for less. He aspires to own multiple businesses and keep on serving excellence. His clients describe him as a person who knows what he is talking about. Marketing as an industry is very competitive and to make it sure that your voice is being heard by your consumers, you need to be creative. As it is difficult to figure out what is going to suit which audience, many companies outsource their marketing to agencies and experts. Many believe that the market has become saturated but as India's market is growing and moving towards digitization, it has proved to be a boon for digital marketing.

At the age of admiring the ideals, he's becoming an inspiration for others. It is not a cakewalk to run a business at a young age but Yash Raj Dadhich has been pulling it off seamlessly. So much so that his many clients refer to him as the go-to person for every marketing needs.