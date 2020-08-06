Sooraj Pancholi has come down heavily upon a media house and hurled abuses for linking him in the death case of Disha Salian, who was the former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

A lot has been written and discussed about Sushant Singh Rajput's death, which is getting a new twist with each passing day. A PIL was recently filed in the Supreme Court, seeking direction for a CBI probe into the death of Disha Salian, along with that of Sushant Singh Rajput, claiming "both are inter-linked."

On the other hand, Malad's Malvani Police Station issued a press note on Wednesday seeking more information and evidence on Sushant's former manager Disha. These developments fueled several conspiracy theories each passing day. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's son Aditya and actor Sooraj Pancholi were rumoured to be the main culprits in both these mysterious deaths.

A national news channel telecast a program on Wednesday night, accusing Sooraj Pancholi of Disha's death. The young Bollywood actor was furious with the program and took to his Instagram account and retorted to the media with abusive words. He stated that he has never met Disha Salian and the girl in the picture aired by the TV channel claiming to be her is his close friend who doesn't even live in India.

'Is this the media we are supposed to trust'

Sooraj Pancholi shared the picture of the program and his friends' photo and captioned them with, "Complete bullshit!! #FuckYouFakeMEDIA Is this the media we are supposed to trust?? That girl in the picture which was clicked in 2016 is not "Disha Salian" that is my friend @agaur21 (Anushri Gaur) who doesn't even live in India."

The young Bollywood actor added, "Please stop brainwashing people and PLEASE stop harassing me and dragging me into this! Start being responsible of your actions as it can ruin someone's life! I have said this before and I'm saying it again "I have never met or spoken to Disha Salian in my life" Seriously FUCK YOU AND FUCK YOUR FAKE NEWS! I've had enough."

Some of his followers, who replied to his Instagram posted, said if there is no truth in the report, he should not be worried.

Rachana Kannegulla wrote, "Agar galti nahi hei toh explanation ki jarurat kya hei!? Let's wait and see what CBI will reveal after their investigation."

Taha_f.huq wrote, "It might be fake but there's no smoke without fire! "