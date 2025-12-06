Complaint filed against Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan for flashing middle finger at Bengaluru pub event

Bengaluru Police have visited a pub and questioned its manager in connection with a purported video allegedly showing actor-director Aryan Khan displaying his middle finger, police sources said on Friday.

The video, reportedly shot at a Bengaluru pub on November 28, went viral on Thursday. Following its circulation, police inspected the pub, reviewed CCTV footage, questioned the manager, and gathered information about Aryan Khan's conduct. A decision on whether to register a suo motu case will be taken after the team submits its report to senior officials.

The video shows Aryan Khan entering the pub with Kannada actor Zaid Khan, son of Housing and Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan, and Congress leader Mohammad Nalpad, son of senior MLA N.A. Haris. He is initially seen waving at the crowd and is later alleged to have shown his middle finger to onlookers, sparking widespread discussion online.

Despite the Bengaluru Police Commissionerate having a dedicated unit to monitor objectionable viral videos, the clip initially went unnoticed until media reports highlighted it. Typically, in similar cases involving ordinary citizens, police trace the source of the video, identify those involved, and initiate action based on the severity of the incident.

No official police statement has been issued yet, and more details are awaited.

Aryan Khan was in Bengaluru to promote his brand and met fans along with actors Zaid Khan and Dhanya Ramkumar. Other videos from his visit also went viral—one showing him stepping onto a balcony to wave at cheering fans, and another capturing him exiting his car under heavy security and acknowledging supporters.

Aryan Khan, an entrepreneur and filmmaker, is the elder son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. A graduate of the University of Southern California, he began his career in filmmaking after completing his studies. He was previously arrested on October 3, 2021, during an NCB raid on an alleged rave party on a cruise ship, and spent 25 days in Mumbai Central Prison before being granted bail on October 28, 2021.

