Emraan Hashmi is back, and how! The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Haq, co-starring Yami Gautam. The trailer of the film was unveiled on Monday.

Haq is based on the famous Shah Bano case, with Emraan portraying the role of a lawyer and Shah Bano's husband, Mohammed Ahmad Khan.

At the trailer launch event, Emraan spoke at length about the film and urged the Muslim community to watch it. He also addressed the overwhelming response he has received for his cameo in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Bads of Bollywood

On why Muslims should watch Haq

When asked whether he felt an added sense of responsibility taking up a film like Haq, given that he is a Muslim, the actor said, "Main jab aise script padhta hoon, I see it as an actor aur iss film mein pehli baar mujhe jo ek musalmaan ka point of view hai woh bhi leke aana pada. Going back to the landmark case, pura desh do hisso mein batt gaya tha. Ek tha religion aur personal faith ki side pe, ek tha constitutional rights and secular rights ki taraf. But, mujhe yeh dekhna tha ki iss film mein, kya director aur writer ka point of view balance hai, unbiased hai, neutral hai? Toh uska short answer hai, 'haan'. It was very neutral."

("When I read scripts like these, first I see it as an actor, and for the first time, I had to bring the point of view of a Muslim in the character, because a subject like this, going to back to the landmark case during the time, the whole country was divided into two parts, one side was on religion and personal faith, and other side was on constitution and secular rights, but I had watch out especially in this film, if the director and writers point of view is balanced or not, whether it is unbiased or not, and neutral, and it checked all the boxes, the point of view is very neutral.")

He further reflected on the film's broader impact, adding, "Jab yeh film dekhkar log bahar aayenge, I don't know unka opinion kya hoga. I know that most of them will find it extremely balanced, and ek jo chiz nikalke bahar aati hai, woh hai pro-women. It is a pro-women film. Meri community ke liye, I felt that this is from a liberal Muslim point of view. I think this is a great piece of work. Muslims should really come and watch this film because you will connect with it, in a very different way.."

(And I could make out, when people would come out of cinema halls, I don't know what will be their opinion, but I know that most of them will find the film extremely balanced, and one thing that comes out screaming, it is pro-women, this is something I took from the film, it has certain social awareness, it is pro-women film, and for my community, I felt this is from liberal Muslim's point of view, I think it is a great piece of work. The entire team has made a beautiful film and Muslims should really come and watch this film because you will connect it with in a very different way.)

Emraan on his cameo in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The B***ds of Bollywood

Emraan Hashmi said, "We knew that it (the dialogue from Ba***ds of Bollywood) would go viral, but we never imagined it would go viral in such a way. Lesson to be learned."

He added, "I think before this, fans used to either call me by name or they had a different image of mine which starts with 'S'. Won't say it here. Now, people remember that dialogue when they talk about me. So I have no complaints. I'm happy."

For the unversed, the actor was referring to his pouplar serial kisser tag.

Helmed by Suparn S Varma and penned by Reshu Nath, the film features Yami Gautam, Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, Aseem Hattangady, and others.