Vaani Kapoor may get into legal trouble as a complaint has been filed against her for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by wearing a skimpy outfit that has "Ram" written over it. A Mumbai resident has filed a complaint to the Commissioner of Police, demanding FIR against the actress.

The concerned photo shows Vaani sporting a deep-neck pink crop top that has a knot on the front. The dress has the word" Ram", generally referred to Hindu God Lord Ram" written all over it.

Although Vaani later deleted the picture from Instagram, she still has it on Facebook. Apparently, the War actress deleted it, noticing the online trolls targeting her. However, now a bigger issue might hit Vaani as a complaint has been filed.

The complaint letter, which International Business Times India has a copy of, refers to Vaani's outfit as "vulgar" and "semi-nude". The letter further stated that the act has hurt his religious sentiments, and hence, he demands an FIR to be registered against the actress.

Below is a transcript from the letter:

The undersigned is an ardent devotee of 'Lord Shri Ram'. The undersigned has come across a photograph of Bollywood actress by name Ms Vaani Kapoor on her Instagram, whereunder, she is found in vulgar cloth in semi-nude position and over her body and more particularly from her shoulder to breast, she is found to be wearing blouse/brassiere made out a cloth-like Ramnami, in as much as the names of Lord Shri Ram has been described containing 'Shri Ram' , which denotes to Lord Shri Ram. In view of the facts set out hereinabove, and law enunciated by the Hon'ble Apex Court and so also various high courts of the Country including Hon'ble High Court, Bombay, you are requested to forthwith register an FIR against actress Vaani Kapoor for an offence punishable u/s. 215A of IPC and take further legal action so that she is brought to book/punished in accordance with the law.

Vaani was last seen in the movie War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, which became a mega-blockbuster at the box office.