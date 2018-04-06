India woke up to the news of another weightlifting gold medal Friday, February 6 after Sanjita Chanu finished on the top step of the podium in the women's 53kg category.
The Manipuri weightlifter had won her second Commonwealth Games gold, beating 53kg favorite and 2014 Glasgow Games gold medalist Dika Toua of Papua New Guinea in the final.
Soon after, India's 18-year-old Commonwealth Games debutant Deepak Lather won a bronze medal in the 69kg category.
The two medals took India to the fifth spot (as on 6pm IST, Friday) as the Asian giants finished the day with four medals, all of them coming from weightlifters.
Meanwhile, India women's hockey team came back from their opening day's loss to defeat to thrash Malaysia 4-1 in a Group A match Friday.
In squash, 2014 Asian Games individual medalist Dipika Pallikal lost her women's singles R16 match while Joshna Chinappa progressed to the quarter-final.
There was good news for boxing fans as Amit Phangal and Naman Tanwar eased into the quarter-final stage.
India vs Pakistan hockey in Gold Coast
A lot of anticipation surrounds Day 3 as India men's hockey team will open their Gold Coast campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in a Pool B clash.
On the other hand, three more weightlifters, including reigning 77kg gold medalist Sathish Kumar Sivalingam, will be in action Saturday.
In badminton, the Indian unit will be in quarter-final action of the Mixed Team event.
Check out the full schedule of events involving Indian athletes on Day 3 of Commonwealth Games 2018.
Event: Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Individual All-Around Final
- Athlete: Yogeshwar Singh (Rings)
- Time: 4:39am IST
Event: Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Individual All-Around Final
- Athlete: Pranati Das (Uneven Bars)
- Time: 12:11pm IST
Event: Badminton Mixed Team Event Quarter-final
- Time: 6:31am IST or 1:01pm IST.
Event: Basketball, Men's Preliminary Round Pool B
- Teams: India vs England
- Time: 1pm IST
Event: Basketball, Women's Preliminary Round Pool B
- Teams: India vs Malaysia
- Time: 2pm IST
Event: Boxing, Women's 60kg Round of 16
- Athletes: Sarita Devi (IND) vs Kimberly Gittens (BAR)
- Time: 2:02pm IST
Event: Boxing, Men's 56kg Round of 16
- Athletes: Hussamuddin Mohammed (IND) vs Boe Warawara (VAN)
- Time: 3:17pm IST
Event: Boxing, Men's 69kg Round of 16
- Athletes: Manoj Kumar (IND) vs Kasim Mbundwike (TAN)
- Time: 3:47pm IST
Event: Cycling, Men's Sprint Qualifying
- Time: 9:02am IST
- Athletes: Sanuraj Sanandaraj, Sahil Kumar, Ranjit Singh
(Qualifying will be followed by final rounds)
Event: Cycling, Women's 25km Points Race Finals
- Athlete: Manorama Devi, Sonali Mayanglambam
- Time: 2:46pm IST
Event: Cycling, Women's 500m Time Trial
- Athletes: Deborah, Aleena Reji
- Time: 3:29pm IST
Event: Men's Pool B Hockey
- Teams: India vs Pakistan
- Time: 10am IST
Event: Lawn Bowls, Men's Triples Section A - Round 5
- Teams: India vs South Africa
- Time: 4:31am
Event: Lawn Bowls, Women's singles Section D - Round 5
- Athletes: Pinki (IND) vs Pauline Blumsky (NIU)
- Time: 4:31am IST
Event: Lawn Bowls, Men's Pairs Section D - Round 5
- Teams: India vs Norfolk Island
- Time: 7:30am IST
Event: Lawn Bowls, Women's Fours Section B - Round 5
- Teams: India vs Fiji
- Time: 7:30am IST
Event: Squash, Women's singles Quarter-final
- Athletes: Joshna Chinappa (IND) vs Joelle Kings (NZL)
- Time: 3pm IST
Event: Squash, Women's Singles Classic Plate Quarter-final
- Athletes: Dipika Pallikal Karthik (IND) vs Samantha Cornett (CAN)
Event: Table Tennis, Women's Team Quarter-final
- Teams: India vs Malaysia
- Time: 5am IST
Event: Table Tennis, Men's Team Quarter-final
- Teams: India vs Malaysia
- Time: 7:30am IST
Event: Weightlifting, Men's 85kg Final
- Athlete: Venkat Rahul
- Time: 2pm IST
Event: Weightlifting, Men's 77kg Final
- Athlete: Satish Kumar Sivalingam
- Time: 5am IST
Event: Weightlifting Women's 63kg Final
- Athlete: Vandana Gupta
- Time: 9:30am IST
Live streaming information and TV channels - Commonwealth Games 2018
- India: TV - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2; Live stream: Sony Liv
- Indian sub-continent: Ten Sports
- Australia: TV - Channel Seven; Live stream: 7CommonGames
- UK: TV - BBC; Live stream: BBC online, Red Button
- US: ESPN
- South Africa: TV - SuperSport Six; Live stream: SuperSport live