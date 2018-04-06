India woke up to the news of another weightlifting gold medal Friday, February 6 after Sanjita Chanu finished on the top step of the podium in the women's 53kg category.

The Manipuri weightlifter had won her second Commonwealth Games gold, beating 53kg favorite and 2014 Glasgow Games gold medalist Dika Toua of Papua New Guinea in the final.

Soon after, India's 18-year-old Commonwealth Games debutant Deepak Lather won a bronze medal in the 69kg category.

The two medals took India to the fifth spot (as on 6pm IST, Friday) as the Asian giants finished the day with four medals, all of them coming from weightlifters.

Meanwhile, India women's hockey team came back from their opening day's loss to defeat to thrash Malaysia 4-1 in a Group A match Friday.

In squash, 2014 Asian Games individual medalist Dipika Pallikal lost her women's singles R16 match while Joshna Chinappa progressed to the quarter-final.

There was good news for boxing fans as Amit Phangal and Naman Tanwar eased into the quarter-final stage.

India vs Pakistan hockey in Gold Coast

A lot of anticipation surrounds Day 3 as India men's hockey team will open their Gold Coast campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in a Pool B clash.

On the other hand, three more weightlifters, including reigning 77kg gold medalist Sathish Kumar Sivalingam, will be in action Saturday.

In badminton, the Indian unit will be in quarter-final action of the Mixed Team event.

Check out the full schedule of events involving Indian athletes on Day 3 of Commonwealth Games 2018.

Event: Artistic Gymnastics, Men's Individual All-Around Final

Athlete: Yogeshwar Singh (Rings)

Time: 4:39am IST

Event: Artistic Gymnastics, Women's Individual All-Around Final

Athlete: Pranati Das (Uneven Bars)

Time: 12:11pm IST

Event: Badminton Mixed Team Event Quarter-final

Time: 6:31am IST or 1:01pm IST.

Event: Basketball, Men's Preliminary Round Pool B

Teams: India vs England

Time: 1pm IST

Event: Basketball, Women's Preliminary Round Pool B

Teams: India vs Malaysia

Time: 2pm IST

Event: Boxing, Women's 60kg Round of 16

Athletes: Sarita Devi (IND) vs Kimberly Gittens (BAR)

Time: 2:02pm IST

Event: Boxing, Men's 56kg Round of 16

Athletes: Hussamuddin Mohammed (IND) vs Boe Warawara (VAN)

Time: 3:17pm IST

Event: Boxing, Men's 69kg Round of 16

Athletes: Manoj Kumar (IND) vs Kasim Mbundwike (TAN)

Time: 3:47pm IST

Event: Cycling, Men's Sprint Qualifying

Time: 9:02am IST

Athletes: Sanuraj Sanandaraj, Sahil Kumar, Ranjit Singh

(Qualifying will be followed by final rounds)

Event: Cycling, Women's 25km Points Race Finals

Athlete: Manorama Devi, Sonali Mayanglambam

Time: 2:46pm IST

Event: Cycling, Women's 500m Time Trial

Athletes: Deborah, Aleena Reji

Time: 3:29pm IST

Event: Men's Pool B Hockey

Teams: India vs Pakistan

Time: 10am IST

Event: Lawn Bowls, Men's Triples Section A - Round 5

Teams: India vs South Africa

Time: 4:31am

Event: Lawn Bowls, Women's singles Section D - Round 5

Athletes: Pinki (IND) vs Pauline Blumsky (NIU)

Time: 4:31am IST

Event: Lawn Bowls, Men's Pairs Section D - Round 5

Teams: India vs Norfolk Island

Time: 7:30am IST

Event: Lawn Bowls, Women's Fours Section B - Round 5

Teams: India vs Fiji

Time: 7:30am IST

Event: Squash, Women's singles Quarter-final

Athletes: Joshna Chinappa (IND) vs Joelle Kings (NZL)

Time: 3pm IST

Event: Squash, Women's Singles Classic Plate Quarter-final

Athletes: Dipika Pallikal Karthik (IND) vs Samantha Cornett (CAN)

Event: Table Tennis, Women's Team Quarter-final

Teams: India vs Malaysia

Time: 5am IST

Event: Table Tennis, Men's Team Quarter-final

Teams: India vs Malaysia

Time: 7:30am IST

Event: Weightlifting, Men's 85kg Final

Athlete: Venkat Rahul

Time: 2pm IST

Event: Weightlifting, Men's 77kg Final

Athlete: Satish Kumar Sivalingam

Time: 5am IST

Event: Weightlifting Women's 63kg Final

Athlete: Vandana Gupta

Time: 9:30am IST

