Saikhom Mirabai Chanu became the first Indian gold medalist at Commonwealth Games 2018 as she eased her way to the top step of the podium in the 48kg women's weightlifting event on Thursday, April 5.

The 23-year-old reigning world champion broke the Commonwealth Games record and achieved her personal best with a total lift of 196kg (86kg in Snatch and 110kg in Clean and Jerk).

She sent the crowd at the Carrara Sports Arena into a tizzy as she broke the Commonwealth Games record thrice in six minutes in Snatch, lifting 80, 84 and 86kg, which was also her personal best.

Mirabai's dominance was such that she hardly broke a sweat during her record-breaking spree. With an enchanting smile on her face, the Manipuri weightlifter finished 10kgs clear of second-placed Marie Hanitra Ranaivosoa in the snatch.

More to follow...