Committed to taking relations forward on basis of mutual trust, sensitivity: PM Modi tells Xi Jinping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin on Sunday, said the cooperation between India and China will pave the way for the "welfare of the entire humanity" and reaffirmed that New Delhi is committed to taking forward the bilateral relations on the basis of mutual trust, respect and sensitivity.

The meeting, focused on strengthening bilateral ties and building on recent progress in India-China relations, was held on the sidelines of the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. This also comes against the backdrop of US tariff threats.

PM Modi, in his opening remarks, said, "I thank President Xi Jinping for your invitation. Last year, we held fruitful discussions in Kazan, which helped in providing a positive trend to our relations. After the disengagement on the border, an atmosphere of peace and stability has been created. There is an agreement between our special representatives in the field of border management. Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has started again. Direct flights are also being resumed between the two nations."

The Prime Minister stated that the interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to the cooperation between the two nations.

"This will also pave the way for the welfare of the entire humanity. We are committed to taking our relations forward on the basis of mutual trust, respect and sensitivity," he said.

Visuals from PM Modi holding a bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping in Tianjin, China. pic.twitter.com/WdZC066WZ3 — BJP (@BJP4India) August 31, 2025

PM Modi also congratulated the Chinese President for assuming the Chairmanship of the SCO.

Top officials of the governments of both nations, including NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri from the Indian side and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, were also present during the meeting.

The last engagement between the two leaders took place on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, in 2024.

The breakthrough in dialogue was made possible after both sides reached an agreement on patrolling protocols along the 3,500-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC), effectively easing a four-year border confrontation.

The talks between PM Modi and Xi Jinping also included the border issues between the two nations.

Experts suggest that the meeting between the two leaders in Tianjin is "symbolic" and significant for strengthening the bilateral ties as well as serving as a strong counter to the tariffs imposed by the United States.

(With inputs from IANS)