The curtains for the latest season of Zee Kannada's Comedy Khiladigalu have been dropped on 23 February at Jenukal Siddeshwara Stadium in Arasikere. The grand finale was aired on the channel on Saturday evening at 6 pm.

Rakesh Poojary has emerged victorious in the last stage of the game. He has won the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 8 lakh. Santhosh from Hassan is the first runner-up and he has received Rs 4 lakh cash prize along with a trophy.

The third place has been jointly shared by Danappa Basappa and Manohar. They have got Rs 1 lakh, each.

The auditions for Comedy Khiladigalu was held in June in the places like Shivamogga, Mangaluru, Davangere, Mysuru, Haasan, Raichur and Vijayapura. The show ran for 26 weeks in which 15 contestants participated. In the end, Rakesh Poojary has managed to impress the judges and the audience as he got the maximum votes from the viewers.

The winners were decided from the viewers' votes and the marks given by the judges on 50:50 percent basis.

There have come up with over 160 skits and entertained the audience, week after week. Ace filmmaker Yogaraj Bhat, actor Jaggesh and actress Rakshita Prem are in the judges, while Master Anand is the host of Zee Kannada's show.

Dinesh Diggajaru, Madenoor Manu and Shivaraj are the winners of the earlier seasons.