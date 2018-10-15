The first season of Comedy Kiladigalu Championship has been won by Dinesh Diggajaru lead by Appanna. Thus dropping the curtains to the Zee TV show on Sunday, 14 October.

The grand finale was shot in Gangavathi on 7 October and telecast exactly a week later. Six teams contested for the trophy and a prize amount of Rs 10 lakh and Dinesh Diggajaru had the last laugh.

Actor Jaggesh, filmmaker Yogaraj Bhat and Rakshitha Prem judged show is hosted by Master Anand. Gangavathi Praneesh was the special guest at the grand finale.

The event was kick-started in July and was aired during weekends. Comedy Kiladigalu Championship brought some of the popular performers of the first two seasons of Comedy Kiladigalu that include Nayana, Appanna, Surya and Shivaraj KR Pete.

All the three judges played the roles of mentors to the six teams in Comedy Kiladigalu Championship, which enjoyed good viewership.

Meanwhile, Zee Kannada is ready to air its new show titled Shree Vishnu Dashavatara, a mythological adventure that tells about the love story told through the memoir of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

It will be telecast between 7.00 and 7.30 pm on weekdays from 15 October.