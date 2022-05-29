The multi-facet personality of Kamal Haasan needs no introduction. Whether the screen is big, small or online, his presence is always charismatic. Currently busy with his much-awaited Vikram, the actor turned politician has a slew of interesting projects lined up ahead.

Vikram has an ensemble star cast that includes Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Antony Varghese, Arjun Das and Shivani Narayanan are also part of the cast. Produced by Raajkamal Films banner and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is all set to hit the screens on June 3. The technical crew includes cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, editor Philomin Raj and composer Anirudh Ravichander. Quipped to be a political thriller, there are rumours that Kamal will don two avatars—an elderly look and a young cop while Sethupathi will be the villain. Well, apart from the name, the film has nothing to do with the old Kamal-starrer Vikram.

On Talking RKFI To Next Level: The actor is planning to churn out at least 6-10 projects from his production house. Talks are already with Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi for a film. Directors like Pa Ranjith and Vetrimaaran are under consideration for various projects. He also assured us that soon his production house will be bringing films like Sathya and Raaja Paarvai will be restored on the OTT platforms for fans to relish. The actor also added that he would be returning to host Big Boss Ultimate soon and he decided to step aside from hosting the television show due to his busy schedule.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on Kamal's Indian 2 with director Shankar. Though the film was launched long back, the team hasn't revealed much about the shoot or release. Well, it looks like the Vishwaroopam actor has completed almost 70 percent of his schedule.