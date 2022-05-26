Kollywood fans can't keep calm ever since the trailer release of Russo Brothers' The Gray Man. The film is special as it stars Tamil hero Dhanush in an extended cameo. However, what's more, exciting is that the directors' have hinted at a possible superhero flick with Dhanush in the lead. The Gray Man is a big-budget, Netflix original film that stars Chris Evan and Ryan Gosling in the lead.

THE GRAY MAN TRAILER IS FINALLY HERE!! IT'S Gosling vs Evans… Who you got?? #TeamGrayMan or #TeamLloyd? Sound off…#TheGrayMan is on Netflix July 22. pic.twitter.com/0mePcutGC6 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) May 24, 2022

According to the director, Dhanush plays the role of a top assassin in the film and has two major fight blocks. Directors Russo Brothers are known for their blockbusters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and now it looks like the duo are planning to build a cinematic universe around The Gray Man. According to reports, the duo is planning multiple spin-offs around different characters from the film and one of them could be Dhanush's. A prequel film based on Chris Evans' character has already been announced. During a chat on Twitter Spaces, the directors said, "We are big fans of him. We wrote the character keeping him in mind. You can expect a new film starring his character in the lead soon. Dhanush has a great camera presence and we loved seeing him perform."

The Gray Man, which is based on a 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, revolves around the CIA's most skilled mercenary Court Gentry Sierra Six (Ryan) who accidentally uncovers dark secrets. He soon becomes the target of his psychopathic former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) and several international assassins. The film also features Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Rege-Jean Page, Alfre Woodard, and Billy Bob Thornton. Made with a budget of $ 200 million, the film will have a limited theatrical release on July 15 followed by streaming on Netflix from July 22.