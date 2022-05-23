Vijay is currently busy shooting for the Vamsi Padipally directorial, which also has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, Sarath Kumar will play a prominent role in the film. Post this, Vijay will team up with his Masters' director Lokesh Kanagaraj for another project. The film is likely to go on floors in October.

There are reports that the script has been originally written for superstar Rajinikanth but was later modified for Vijay. The team has also approached Sanjay Dutt to play the antagonist. According to rumour mills, the Bollywood actor was highly impressed with the script but is yet to sign the dotted lines. Sanjay Dutt is already riding high post the massive success of KGF 2.

At a recent award function, the director has revealed that the film will have a perfect blend of mass and class elements for Thalapathy fans to celebrate. In addition, the film will also have a strong female lead. Once again Anirudh will compose music for this commercial potboiler. The director also added that he will give an important update on the film after the release of Vikram.

One of Tamil cinema's most awaited flicks, Vikram has an ensemble starcast that includes Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Antony Varghese, Arjun Das and Shivani Narayanan are also part of the cast.

Produced by Kamal Haasan under his Raajkamal Films banner, the film is all set to hit the screens on June 3. The technical crew includes cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, editor Philomin Raj and composer Anirudh Ravichander. Quipped to be a political thriller, there are rumours that Kamal will don two avatars—an elderly look and a young cop while Sethupathi will be the villain.

Well, apart from the name, the film has nothing to do with the old Kamal-starrer Vikram.