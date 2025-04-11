Coal miners are real energy warriors of the nation: Union Minister

Over 70 per cent of India's electricity generation depends on coal, Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, said on Thursday, underscoring the need to balance development with sustainability, accelerate responsible mine closure practices, and continuously improve environmental benchmarks.

The minister visited the Gevra mine of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) in Chhattisgarh. Recognised as the world's second-largest coal mine, Gevra stands as a symbol of India's growing energy strength.

Describing Gevra as the pride of the country, the minister remarked, "One can afford to wait for food, but electricity cannot be delayed. It is our coal miners who ensure that the nation remains illuminated and energised."

At the mine view point, SECL officials gave a detailed presentation highlighting key achievements and ongoing developments.

Reddy felicitated coal miners, including women workers, for their unwavering dedication to ensuring round-the-clock coal production — an indispensable pillar of India's energy security.

The minister witnessed large-scale mining operations, including the deployment of mega equipment such as the 42-cubic-meter shovel and 240-ton dumper — among the largest Heavy Earth Moving Machines (HEMMs) used globally.

He also reviewed the blast-free surface miner technology in action and visited modern Silos developed under the First Mile Connectivity (FMC) initiative, aimed at sustainable and eco-friendly coal evacuation.

Reddy interacted with machine operators inside their cabins, boosting their morale and acknowledging their vital contribution to coal production.

During the visit, the minister also explored SECL's green initiatives. He visited the Miyawaki plantation pilot site, where saplings have been planted using the innovative Japanese afforestation technique. Additionally, he inaugurated the newly built Kalyan Mandap — a multi-purpose facility dedicated to employee events and community functions.

Reddy's interactions and on-ground engagement resonated deeply with the workforce, reaffirming the Centre's resolve to empower the true energy warriors of the nation.

