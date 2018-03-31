Former world No.1 Novak Djokovic has parted ways with his coach Andre Agassi after less than a year.

The eight-time Grand Slam winner joined the Serbian's coaching team during the 2017 French Open. After losing to David Goffin in the quarter-final of the 2017 Monte Carlo Masters last April, Djokovic decided to part ways with his coach Marian Vajda, fitness specialist Gebhard Phil-Gritsch and therapist Miljan Amanovic.

Agassi replaced Vajda in May 2017, but after a brief period of 10 months, the two have decided to part ways reports ESPN Tennis. They claim the American coach has already stopped coaching the 30-year-old.

The 47-year-old former tennis star revealed there was a difference of opinions on many occasions. This led Agassi decide it was best to walk away from mentoring Djokovic and the former wished the 12-time Grand Slam winner all the best for the future.

"I tried to help Novak with the best intentions, but there were too many differences of opinion. I wish him only the best moving forward," Agassi was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Agassi's first assignment as Djokovic's coach came at the 2017 Roland Garros. The latter, who had won the tournament in 2016, lost to Dominic Thiem in the quarter-final. An elbow injury forced him to retire from the last eight of the Wimbledon against Tomas Berdych.

The same injury forced him to spend time on the sidelines as he missed the remainder of the 2017 season, including the US Open. After recovering from the injury, Djokovic returned to the court in 2018.

He lost to South Korea's Chung Hyeon in the fourth round of the 2018 Australian Open, which was won by Roger Federer. Following his exit in Melbourne, Djokovic announced in February that he will undergo a surgery on his elbow. On recovering, he suffered defeats in early stages of Indian Wells and the ongoing Miami Open.