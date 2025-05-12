CMs of Telugu states pay tribute to Virat Kohli

Telangana Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy, and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday paid tribute to star cricketer Virat Kohli on his retirement from Test Cricket.

CM Revanth Reddy stated that Virat Kohli's Test Cricket journey has been iconic and will be cherished for his immense contributions to Team India.

"Passion, quest for excellence and perfection were words till Virat Kohli personified & exemplified them for an entire generation of cricket & sports lovers," the Chief Minister said in a post on 'X'.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also took to 'X' to pay tribute to the master batsman.

"Virat Kohli's retirement from Test Cricket concludes a remarkable chapter in Indian sports. His passion, discipline, and leadership have inspired millions and brought great pride to the nation. My best wishes to him for the next phase of his journey," said CM Naidu.

"A legend signs off from the purest form of the game," wrote Naidu's son and state Minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology.

Lokesh stated that Kohli's passion, intensity, and unmatched commitment redefined India's Test Cricket legacy.

"An inspiration to millions of young cricketers across the world — thank you for elevating the standards of the game and making us proud, always. Few have carried the weight of expectations with such grace and delivered with such consistency," he stated.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, called Virat Kohli one of the greatest Indian cricketers of all time.

"It has always been fascinating to watch him play. His passion, consistency and hunger in pursuit of excellence have been unmatched. His records speak louder than words, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. I wish him continued success in his future endeavours," posted Jagan Reddy.

Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that a glorious era in Indian Test Cricket has come to an end.

"Virat Kohli steps away from Test Cricket, leaving behind a legacy built on fire, fight, and fearless resolve. From Adelaide to Ahmedabad, every pitch was your arena, every innings a statement. Thank you for inspiring a generation and redefining excellence in the game's most demanding format," Kumar said.

