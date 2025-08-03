CM Stalin Criticizes AIADMK-BJP Alliance Ahead of Elections

Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin has launched a strong critique against the AIADMK for renewing its alliance with the BJP as the state prepares for the 2026 Assembly elections. Stalin accuses the AIADMK of prioritizing political gain over Tamil Nadu's interests. This criticism was articulated in a letter to the DMK cadre, coinciding with the seventh death anniversary of his father and former Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi. Stalin's message emphasizes the importance of upholding the pro-Tamil and pro-people values that Karunanidhi championed.

Stalin's letter serves as a rallying call for the DMK to secure a seventh term in power. He specifically targets AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), accusing him of compromising the state's interests by aligning with the BJP, a party that Stalin claims has consistently acted against Tamil Nadu.

"Despite the BJP-led Centre betraying Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami has gone all the way to Delhi, knelt before the BJP, and renewed the alliance. Even genuine AIADMK workers are unhappy with this," Stalin stated emphatically.

The Chief Minister further accused EPS of spreading falsehoods during his ongoing campaign, asserting that the AIADMK lacks any genuine commitment to the welfare of Tamil Nadu. "At a time when we need to intensify the fight to protect state rights, AIADMK has aligned with a party that undermines them," he added.

Stalin also highlighted the DMK government's recent legal victory against the Governor's delay in clearing Bills passed by the Assembly. This victory, he asserted, is a testament to the DMK's steadfastness in standing against the BJP's alleged attempts to interfere in the functioning of elected governments in non-BJP ruled states. This legal triumph is portrayed as a continuation of the DMK's legacy of fighting for state autonomy and resisting central overreach.

The Chief Minister's letter is rich with references to the Dravidian values championed by Karunanidhi, citing the former CM's landmark initiatives for social justice, language rights, and state autonomy. "Our government continues to follow the path he laid, fighting for the rights of Tamil Nadu and its people," Stalin affirmed. This invocation of Karunanidhi's legacy serves to remind the DMK cadre of the ideological foundations upon which the party stands and the importance of remaining true to those principles.

To commemorate Karunanidhi's death anniversary on August 7, Stalin announced that a peace march would be held to the late leader's memorial at Marina Beach. He urged DMK functionaries across the state to pay homage in their respective districts and reaffirm their commitment to Karunanidhi's ideals. This event is not just a tribute but also a strategic move to galvanize the party's base and reinforce its ideological stance.