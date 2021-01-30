BJP will contest in the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu in alliance with the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party. BJP president JP Nadda made the announcement on Saturday during a rally in Madurai, ANI has reported.

"I would like to share with you and declare here that the BJP has decided that in the coming times, BJP along with AIADMK and other like-minded parties will contest the elections," Nadda was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Tamil Nadu's assembly elections are due in April-May for 234 seats. The announcement comes shortly after a core committee meeting of the party.