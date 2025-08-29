CM Nitish Kumar condemns indecent remarks against PM Modi, mother during Voter Adhikar Yatra

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday strongly condemned the indecent remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, Heeraben Modi, during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga.

In a morning tweet, CM Nitish Kumar said, "The kind of indecent language used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother from the platform of Congress and RJD during the Voter Rights Yatra in Darbhanga is extremely indecent and I condemn it."

The controversy has triggered sharp political reactions across Bihar.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh also lashed out at the RJD-Congress alliance, saying, "The kind of abusive language used against the country's respected and successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Darbhanga rally of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, by targeting his mother, and using indecent words, can only be done by a group of street ruffians. This kind of conduct reminds us of the rule from 1990 to 2005 when all decorum had been broken in the Lalu-Rabri regime."

The rally, where the abusive words were used, was organised by local Congress leader Mohammad Naushad, an aspirant for the Jaale Assembly seat, as part of the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

The controversy flared after a video of the incident went viral on social media, showing several workers raising slogans and hurling abuses despite attempts by others to stop them. The video also captured children and locals climbing onto the stage amid the commotion.

Meanwhile, the Bihar State Women's Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter.

On Thursday evening, the Commission issued a notice to the Darbhanga District Magistrate seeking a detailed report on the alleged abusive remarks.

The Commission said in its statement that no compromise with the dignity of any woman is acceptable, adding that such derogatory remarks violate democratic decorum and send a wrong message to society.

It directed that serious legal action be taken against the culprits to prevent recurrence of such incidents and to protect the dignity and respect of women.

The matter continues to escalate politically, with BJP leaders demanding apologies from Congress and RJD, while district police in Darbhanga have already arrested one accused in connection with the case on Thursday night.

The district police are interrogating him, and further legal action is underway.

