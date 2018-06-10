Newly-elected Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy defended the allocation of Higher Education portfolio to Janata Dal (Secular) leader GT Devegowda who has only studied till class 8.

According to a report by Press Trust of India, when Kumaraswamy was asked about the issue on Saturday, June 9, he said: "Some people would wish to work in certain departments, but in every department, there is an opportunity to work efficiently. We have to work efficiently. Is there a better department than Higher Education and Minor Irrigation to work?"

The Karnataka chief minister, who holds a BSc degree, further added:

What have I studied? I'm working as the chief minister. Should I give Finance? There will be demand for certain ministries, but certain decisions are made internally in the party."

GT Devegowda himself was reportedly upset over the allocation as his formal education is quite limited. He had mentioned in his election affidavit that he had only cleared class 8. Apart from Devegowda, even JD(S) leader CS Puttaraju too was dissatisfied with the Minor Irrigation portfolio allocated to him, reports PTI.

A party leader from the JD (S) camp told Deccan Herald that Devegowda was looking forward to being allocated the Energy or the PWD portfolio. "But the party refused to allot either of these portfolios. He was at least hoping that he might get the Transport portfolio.

As he does not have a college education, Devegowda is worried whether he will be able to handle the responsibility."

In the assembly polls that took place on May 12, GT Devegowda had emerged victorious against former chief minister Siddaramaiah in the Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru.

Kumaraswamy kept Finance portfolio and gave Home to Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader G Parameshwara.

After days of speculations, the complete list was finally released on Friday, June 8. Kumaraswamy inducted 25 new ministers from JD(S), Congress, BSP, and KPJP. Here is the complete list.