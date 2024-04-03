Delhi Prisons officials on Wednesday said the vitals of incarcerated Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are normal and his weight has been constant since he was lodged in Tihar jail.

"On April 1, Arvind Kejriwal was examined by two doctors and all vitals were normal. Also, his weight is constant at 65 Kg, since arrival to Jail and till date. Home cooked food is being provided as per Court order," said a senior prison official.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam, is lodged in Tihar Jail no-2. Jail No. 2 is heavily guarded by security personnel, Quick Response Teams (QRT) are ready to intervene if needed and 650 CCTV cameras installed to keep a watch on prisoners.

In Jail no 2, there are around 650 inmates, of which nearly 600 have been convicted.

Kejriwal can also meet family members twice a week, but their names must be on a list that is cleared by prison security, while regular health check-ups will be provided for Kejriwal, who is diabetic.

Kejriwal has access to television, with 18 to 20 channels available for news, entertainment, and sports viewing, except during scheduled prison activities.

Prison officials' response came after AAP leaders on Wednesday claimed that Kejriwal had lost 4.5 kgs weight since his arrest and his health is deteriorating.

(With inputs from IANS)