According to sources within the Aam Aadmi Party, the health of Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, has been rapidly declining, resulting in a significant weight loss of four kilograms since his arrest. Concerns have been raised by both his family and the party regarding his deteriorating health.

Doctors have expressed worry over Kejriwal's swift weight loss, highlighting the potential risks it poses to his well-being. Delhi minister Atishi emphasized the gravity of the situation, implying that any harm to Kejriwal would be unforgivable, alluding to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Arvind Kejriwal is a severe diabetic. Despite health problems, he used to work 24 hours a day to serve the country. Since his arrest, Arvind Kejriwal has lost 4.5 kg of weight. This is very worrying. Today, the BJP is putting his health at risk by putting him in jail. If something happens to Arvind Kejriwal, forget about the entire country, even God will not forgive him...", tweeted Atishi, just before the Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear his plea challenging his arrest.

Arvind Kejriwal was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection to a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the now-defunct Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

A party insider, speaking anonymously to Hindustan Times on March 27, disclosed, "CM Arvind Kejriwal's blood sugar levels have been fluctuating drastically, dropping to 46 at one point, a perilous situation according to medical experts."

Sunita Kejriwal, the Chief Minister's wife, also provided insights into his health, revealing his struggle with diabetes. Despite erratic sugar levels, she affirmed his unwavering determination.

Sources within the Enforcement Directorate told News18 that Kejriwal's health was monitored closely during his custody. "We deployed a dedicated team to oversee his health and dietary needs. His blood sugar levels were checked daily and maintained within acceptable parameters by our medical team. His overall health remained stable, and custodial interrogation was conducted judiciously, aligning with the investigative requirements. We ensured he had access to all necessary provisions, including recommended food items," a senior officer was quoted to have said.

