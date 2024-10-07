During the Mahakumbh 2025, the sale of meat and alcohol will be prohibited within the limits of Prayagraj. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced this on Sunday in the presence of representatives from all 13 akhadas. He stated that the Mahakumbh is organised under the guidance of the akhadas, which are the flag bearers of Sanatan Dharma, with the state government providing support.

The Chief Minister said that pilgrims from around the world would experience Sanatan culture during the Mahakumbh and that the government is dedicated to respecting this tradition.

While addressing the saint community at the Mahakumbh site, Chief Minister Adityanath underlined that every saint and devotee coming to bathe in the holy Triveni Sangam would witness the continuous and pure flow of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers.

He assured that efforts are being made to ensure the cleanliness of these sacred rivers, but also stressed the need for cooperation from the saint community. The Chief Minister announced that land would soon be reserved in Prayagraj for the 'samadhi' of saints who pass away during the Mahakumbh.

He stressed that the progress of the Sanatan society is possible under the guidance of saints and called for everyone to contribute to making Mahakumbh 2025 even grander than the previous one in 2019.

In a special mention of the late Narendra Giri Maharaj, the Chief Minister said that construction of a corridor near the Hanuman temple is being carried out. He urged all saints to join the campaign for a clean Mahakumbh, asserting that it would be appropriate to avoid the use of prohibited plastic.

In response to the saint community's demand for a ban on cow slaughter, the Chief Minister stated that cow slaughter is a crime in Uttar Pradesh, with penalties of up to life imprisonment. The state government operates over 7,000 cow shelters, housing more than 1.4 million cattle. He called for the support of the saint community in promoting cow conservation and suggested that every ashram develop cow protection facilities and engage in cow service.

Prioritising security during the Mahakumbh, the Chief Minister urged all saints to verify the identity of anyone staying in their ashrams before granting permission.

Earlier, amidst Vedic chants and slogans praising Sanatan Dharma, the Chief Minister honoured each revered saint and acharya with traditional shawls.

A short film regarding the management and arrangements for Mahakumbh 2025 was also presented to the saints.

During this dialogue session with akhadas and saints, the representatives expressed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is a protector of Sanatan Dharma, under whose leadership the community feels honoured.

They noted that he is the first Chief Minister to directly engage with saints regarding the Mahakumbh, listening to their concerns and suggestions. The saints expressed satisfaction with the preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 and affirmed that it would be grander and more divine than previous events.

They collectively thanked Chief Minister Yogi, highlighting the prevalent global tensions and the potential of Mahakumbh 2025 to convey a message of peace to the world.

(With inputs from IANS)