On Friday, evening newly minted daddy Ranbir Kapoor along with his mother- actress Neetu Kapoor was at a book launch of Ranbir. The Brahmastra actor looked uber cool in the all-noire outfit, while Neetu looked stunning in a purple ensemble.

Ranbir Kapoor during a talk show accidentally drops coffee on his pants

However, an accidental mishap caught our attention. While on stage, Ranbir was interacting with the people on the dias with a cup of a hot beverage in his hand, the actor was busy in the conversation and lost grip of the cup and it fell all over his pants.

Ranbir instantly jumped and couldn't stop laughing. Soon, help was called in.

A video of actor Ranbir Kapoor spilling a hot cup of coffee on himself at an event has now gone viral.

Netizens reacted

A user wrote, "Clumsy Ranbir."

Another said, "To kya kare ? Coffee cup bar kisi se girta hai." (So, what can we do).

Other pictures and videos from the book launch has also surfaced on the internet.

Recently, Alia shared a beautiful unseen picture of Ranbir with his daughter Raha.

The actor was shooting for Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed movie, has an ensemble cast comprises of Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri all play important parts.

Earlier this year, the actor was seen in Tu Jhooti Mein Makkar. He starred with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time in the film.