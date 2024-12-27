Ace cricketer Virat Kohli has once again made headlines for his behaviour during the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. On Day 1 of the match, Kohli was fined 20% of his match fee and handed one demerit point for a deliberate physical collision with Sam Konstas. He accepted the sanction without contest.

Kohli's actions breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which pertains to "inappropriate physical contact with a player, player support personnel, umpire, match referee, or any other person (including a spectator) during an international match," as stated by the ICC.

? #ViratKohli has been fined 20% of his match fees due to a heated tussle with Sam Konstas. #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/z2BG4z3VIR — Sumit Kapoor (@moneygurusumit) December 26, 2024

"No formal hearing was needed as Kohli accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft," the ICC added in its statement.

The drama didn't stop there. On day 2, after being dismissed for 36 runs, Kohli was subjected to boos from the Australian crowd while walking back to the stands. In response, he paused, returned briefly, and delivered a piercing stare at the spectators.

An official intervened, placing a hand on Kohli's shoulder to de-escalate the situation and guide him back to the dressing room, urging him to ignore the taunts. Indian fans in the crowd rallied to his support, chanting "Kohli, Kohli" in an attempt to drown out the boos.

Headline for Australian media for tomorrow:



Sam Kontas to Virat Kohli: STAY IN YOUR LANE.pic.twitter.com/ovAGyL6EvG — Ameer Muavia ? (@ameeer307) December 26, 2024

The incident drew parallels to a notorious 2015 episode when Kohli engaged in a verbal spat with a Chennai Super Kings fan. Adding fuel to the fire, the Australian newspaper The West Australian lambasted Kohli, branding him with the headline "Clown Kohli" following the clash.

The article further mocked the former India captain with the subheadline, "Indian sook slammed for a pathetic bump in teen's dream Test debut." For context, the term "sook," used commonly in Tasmania, refers to a cowardly or overly sensitive person, often a young individual or a crybaby.