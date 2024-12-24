'Really? Not a Universal Truth':Varun Dhawan called out for spreading misinformation about black coffee and gut health; actor reacts

Varun Dhawan is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film Baby John, which is set to release on December 25, 2024. The actor has been making appearances on various podcasts as part of his promotional efforts.

Recently, Varun disclosed that he has stopped drinking black coffee on an empty stomach in the morning due to gut issues and acidity.

During an interview on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Varun shared that over the years, drinking black coffee on an empty stomach negatively affected his gut health. He added that switching to blonde roast coffee has been beneficial, as it is easier on the stomach. When the host revealed that he consumes black coffee on an empty stomach, Varun advised him against it.

However, this remark did not sit well with nutritionist Prashant Desai, who disputed the claim and criticized Varun for spreading misinformation.

Prashant wrote, "C'mon Varun, really? This is so not true. I have been having black coffee for 15 years now after waking up, on an empty stomach. No issues whatsoever. What is true is that everyone's gut is different, like your fingerprint. But to say everyone will have gut issues and acidity is not true. Varun Dhawan may have had acidity, and so be it. Food is personal. What doesn't work for someone doesn't make it a universal truth (sic)."

Varun took the feedback positively and responded: "That's totally true. It didn't work for me. I'm glad it hasn't affected you and that you are healthy and super fit. I did say it's not one size fits all if you hear ahead. I'm glad you can use me as an example to educate people, sir, but please give me some tips too. Always happy to learn from an expert (sic)."

What did Varun Dhawan Say during the Podcast?

"See, if you get up in the morning and start with only black coffee, even if you don't have gut trouble, you will start having," Varun said during the podcast.

Work Front

Varun Dhawan's next outing, Baby John, is highly anticipated, and fans don't have to wait long. The action-packed drama, directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, who made his Hindi production debut with Jawan, promises to deliver high-octane action and drama.

In the film, Varun plays a police officer and single father who doesn't back down from a challenge. The movie also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, and Jackie Shroff, with a special cameo by Salman Khan. Baby John is set to release on Christmas Day.