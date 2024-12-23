Congratulations are in order for Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu as the badminton queen tied the knot with Venkata Datta Sai. The first wedding picture of PV Sindhu has finally been dropped on social media.

PV Sindhu tied the knot with Datta on Sunday, December 22 in Udaipur.

Sindhu exuded grace and elegance as a bride, dressed in a golden saree with the pallu draped over her head. Her wedding couture beautifully showcased rich South Indian culture.

Pleased to have attended the wedding ceremony of our Badminton Champion Olympian PV Sindhu with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur last evening and conveyed my wishes & blessings to the couple for their new life ahead.@Pvsindhu1 pic.twitter.com/hjMwr5m76y — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) December 23, 2024

Datta and Sindhu exchanged vows in the presence of family and close friends, with a few government officials also attending the ceremony to bless the newlyweds.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, extended his blessings to the newlyweds by sharing a picture from the ceremony online. His tweet read, "Pleased to have attended the wedding ceremony of our Badminton Champion Olympian PV Sindhu with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur last evening and conveyed my wishes & blessings to the couple for their new life ahead."

The couple got engaged on December 14, with Sindhu sharing a heartfelt post quoting Khalil Gibran: "When love beckons to you, follow him, for love gives nought but itself."

The reception will be held soon in Hyderabad and will be attended by who's who from the industry.

Indian badminton queen @Pvsindhu1 married her fiancé Venkata Sai Dattu in a private island at #Udaipur . Tomorrow evening #PVSindhu giving wedding reception at Hyderabad. Congratulations Sindhu for your new beginning.#PVSindhuWedding

కళ్యాణం... కమనీయం https://t.co/NtsoBygpGp pic.twitter.com/jghduadr9E — Sanjay Sravani (@SanjuJournalist) December 23, 2024

The couple's wedding festivities included a sangeet on December 20, followed by haldi, pellikuthuru, and mehendi ceremonies. Sindhu's father shared that the two families, who have known each other for a long time, finalized the wedding plans within a month. The date was carefully chosen to ensure that Sindhu's training and competition schedule for the upcoming year would remain uninterrupted.

Who is Venkata Datta Sai?

Venkata Datta Sai, a Hyderabad-based executive, serves as the Executive Director at Posidex Technologies. He has an impressive academic and professional background, blending his passion for technology, finance, and sports. Datta completed his BBA in Accounting and Finance from Flame University in 2018 and went on to pursue a Master's degree in Data Science and Machine Learning from the International Institute of Information Technology, Bengaluru.

Sindhu is expected to resume her training soon after, gearing up for the 2024 badminton season, including the Malaysia Open Super 1000 starting January 7.