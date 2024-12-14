PV Sindhu, India's celebrated badminton champion and two-time Olympic medallist, is set to marry Venkata Datta Sai on December 22, 2024, in Udaipur. The couple got engaged on December 14, with Sindhu sharing a heartfelt post quoting Khalil Gibran: "When love beckons to you, follow him, for love gives nought but itself."

The engagement ceremony featured elegant decorations, including a "Miss to Mrs" board, Sindhu opted for an olive green outfit.

The post garnered immense love from fans and well-wishers, as they congratulated the couple on this joyous occasion

Sindhu also made headlines by personally inviting cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to her wedding. Tendulkar expressed his best wishes on social media, cleverly referencing badminton: "In badminton, the score always starts with 'love,' and your beautiful journey with Venkata Datta Sai ensures it continues with 'love' forever!"

The wedding festivities are scheduled to begin on December 20, with the ceremony in Udaipur followed by a reception in Hyderabad on December 24. Sindhu's father, PV Ramana, shared that the families finalized the date just a month ago, citing her tight schedule.

Sindhu is expected to resume her training soon after, gearing up for the 2024 badminton season, including the Malaysia Open Super 1000 starting January 7.