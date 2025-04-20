At least three people, including two real brothers, lost their lives after a devastating cloudburst triggered a massive flash flood in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The tragic incident occurred in the Sera Bagna area of Ramban, which was severely impacted by the flash flood. Amid an extensive rescue operation, nearly 100 people have been rescued from the affected villages.

Following the cloudburst and subsequent flash flood, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed to vehicular movement.

Extremely anguished by the tragic landslide and flash flood in Ramban, which have caused considerable damage to life and property. My thoughts are with the affected families in this difficult hour. We are in touch with the local administration to ensure immediate rescue efforts… — Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) April 20, 2025

Lok Sabha member from the Udhampur-Doda Parliamentary constituency and Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh confirmed that three people have lost their lives due to the flash flood. Ramban district falls under the Udhampur-Doda Lok Sabha seat.

Flood like situation on Jammu - Srinagar National Highway. Avoid a journey till 22 April.



Most affected areas: Banihal, Panthyal, and adjacent areas. pic.twitter.com/QUpZMzx8fX — Kashmir Weather (@Kashmir_Weather) April 20, 2025

"There was a heavy hailstorm, multiple landslides, and strong winds throughout the night in the Ramban region, including areas surrounding Ramban town," Dr. Singh posted on social media.

"The National Highway stands blocked, and unfortunately, there have been three casualties and property losses for a few families. I am in constant touch with Deputy Commissioner Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary," he said, adding, "The district administration deserves appreciation for its timely and prompt action, which helped save several precious lives. Every kind of relief, both financial and otherwise, is being provided. The DC has been informed that, if needed, further support can be extended from the MP's personal resources as well. The request is not to panic — together, we will overcome this natural calamity."

Cloudburst Near Chenab Bridge in Dharamkund

Reports indicate that the cloudburst occurred near the Chenab Bridge in the Dharamkund area early Sunday morning. Within seconds, the area was hit by a flash flood, and the rapidly rising water entered residential zones. Two real brothers — Aaqib Ahmed (14) and Saqib Ahmed (12), sons of Mohammad Hanief — were swept away in the deluge.

Due to inclement weather, public is advised to stay alert, watch surroundings & nullahs, and follow advisories.

District Admin Ramban shifted high-risk families to safer locations.

For help, call Control Room 24x7: 01998-295500,266790@BaseerUlHaqIAS@diprjk pic.twitter.com/acRnruxosE — Deputy Commissioner (DEO), Ramban (@dcramban) April 20, 2025

The identity of the third victim washed away by the flood is yet to be confirmed.

"Around 90 to 100 people were trapped by the floodwaters but have since been safely rescued. Tragically, two bodies have been recovered, and one person is still unaccounted for," a senior official told reporters. "At least ten houses were destroyed, and another 25 to 30 structures have sustained partial damage. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed."

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Closed

Heavy overnight rainfall had already weakened soil structures in the region. In the aftermath of the cloudburst, fresh landslides and mudslides were reported at nearly a dozen locations between Nashri and Banihal on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, leading to the complete suspension of vehicular traffic on this vital route.

A spokesperson for the traffic department confirmed that the highway has been closed in both directions. "There are landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones at multiple points. We urge commuters not to travel until clearance operations are completed and weather conditions improve," the spokesperson said.