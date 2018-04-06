The world may be a scary place to live in with everything that's going on, but at times certain clips surface on the internet that dispel this notion and prove just how breathtakingly beautiful Mother Nature can be.

Hiker Teddy Mondres and seven of his friends managed to capture one such incredibly stunning video — that of a "cloud avalanche".

The video shows a time-lapse of clouds rolling over the summit of Mt Halcon in the Philippines and really does capture one's attention enough to make them pause whatever they're doing and admire the magical beauty of nature.

Rolling over the summit, the clouds resemble nothing short of a waterfall, in a phenomenon common with a particular type of clouds, known as "orographic clouds." These form when winds cool as they rise to flow over a raised ground, explained Gavin Pretor-Pinney, founder of the Cloud Appreciation Society in the UK in an interview with Daily Mail Online in 2016.

"The atmospheric conditions need to be stable and need a steady airstream that has picked up moisture from flowing over a sea or lake," Gavin had said.

"Then this airstream needs to encounter a mountain or raised plateau. Because the air cools as it lifts over the mountain, some of its moisture can condense into droplets that appear as a cloud. The cloud hugs the terrain as it flows along with the air and comes tumbling back down the slopes on the leeward side."

NATURAL BEAUTY: Hiker captures incredible timelapse video of clouds rolling over the summit of Mt. Halcon in the Philippines. https://t.co/b2szaMkb1r pic.twitter.com/LpF2WmfcBc — ABC News (@ABC) April 6, 2018

The same phenomenon had been captured back in 2013, where an avalanche of fog was seen rolling over Long Range Mountains in Newfoundland's Lark Harbor. Bob Robichaud, Warning Preparedness Meteorologist with Environment Canada in Halifax, N.S., had shared with Global News that the terrain of the region was responsible for the phenomenon.

One side of the Lark Harbor mountain formed the fog from moisture from the bay. "On the other side of the mountain, which acts as a barrier, the temperature will rise and it will be drier," Robichaud said.

"But if you have a moist air mass coming over, the cold water will cool the moist air mass from below, bringing the temperature right down to the dew point, so then you'll have fog forming over that area."

Once the dew point is reached, the air can no longer hold the moisture, or all the water vapor it contains – leading to the formation of fog, which builds upward and then comes rolling down the mountains.

"As it's coming down, it's drying out because it's moving into drier air," said Robichaudd. "So that's why the fog never really makes it beyond the bottom of that mountain."