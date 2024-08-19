Climate change, a significant public health concern, is increasingly impacting mental health and psychosocial well-being. The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on countries to strengthen their mental health systems and services to address this growing challenge. The call was made in the context of a regional workshop held in Indonesia, where Saima Wazed, the Regional Director for WHO South-East Asia, highlighted the vulnerability of the South-East Asia region to the mental health impacts of climate change.

Climate change exacerbates many social, environmental, and economic risk factors for mental health. Rapidly increasing climate change leads to emotional distress, anxiety, depression, grief, and even suicidal behavior. An estimated 260 million people live with a mental health condition, and more than 200,000 people die by suicide every year. Climate change is worsening these mental health conditions and putting an extra burden on health systems.

Despite the clear link between climate change and mental health, there is a large gap in both knowledge of and response to climate change's impact on mental health. According to a 2021 WHO survey of 95 countries, just nine had mental health and psychosocial support in their national health and climate change plans. This gap is alarming and calls for urgent action to integrate climate change considerations into mental health policies and programs.

Addressing mental health in the context of climate change is crucial for building human capital and incentivizing individuals to take action against climate change. It is also essential for preventing further widening of health disparities and ensuring the overall well-being of populations. Countries can strengthen their mental health systems in response to mental health challenges posed by climate change by integrating climate change considerations into their policies and programs.

This includes raising awareness about the mental health impacts of climate change, developing programs that help individuals and communities build resilience, ensuring mental health services are part of disaster preparedness and response plans, conducting research to better understand the specific mental health impacts and needs related to climate change, collaborating across sectors to address the multi-faceted nature of the issue, engaging communities in developing solutions and support networks, allocating resources for mental health services and research in the context of climate change, and including mental health considerations in national climate change adaptation and mitigation strategies.

The mental health impacts of climate change are not a new phenomenon. Historical events such as the decline of the Akkadian empire, which some scientists have partly linked to a climate-driven megadrought, highlight the potential mental health impacts of environmental changes. The mental health impacts of climate change are also evident in contemporary events such as the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has likely increased the prevalence of mental health conditions due to the stress and trauma associated with war and displacement

Addressing the mental health impacts of climate change is a critical public health issue that requires urgent attention and action. Countries need to integrate climate change considerations into their mental health policies and programs, invest in research and services, and foster resilience in their populations. By doing so, they can mitigate the mental health impacts of climate change, promote well-being, and build a more sustainable and resilient future. This is not just a matter of public health, but a crucial step towards ensuring a sustainable future for all.