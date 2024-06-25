Global peace ambassador and Art of Living founder Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was received by Iceland's Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson in Reykjavik on Monday. The bilateral meeting underscored the critical role of mental health in promoting both individual well-being and societal welfare.

During their discussions, Gurudev and Prime Minister Benediktsson addressed the current peace situation in Europe and the urgent need to tackle mental health issues. Gurudev emphasized that individual well-being is foundational to societal prosperity.

Gurudev highlighted the Art of Living Foundation's initiatives, which utilize meditation and breathing techniques to alleviate stress, tension, and anxiety, thereby fostering overall physical and mental health. He also detailed the Foundation's efforts in Denmark, where the "Breathe Smart" program aids in rehabilitating prisoners and gang members by reducing violence and drug addiction, and promoting inner peace and mutual care.

In a recent op-ed, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar highlighted the importance of consistent practice in yoga, as emphasized by Maharishi Patanjali. He also talked about how regular, respectful practice of yoga, meditation, and pranayama stabilizes the mind and helps overcome its distractions.

Commending Iceland's environmental efforts, Gurudev praised the nation's commitment to combating climate change, noting that nearly 100% of Iceland's electricity is produced from renewable sources.

Gurudev's visit to Iceland followed his engagements at the United Nations in Geneva, where he delivered keynote speeches. He is set to continue his journey with public events in the United States.