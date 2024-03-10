Over 2.5 lakh devotees flocked to The Art of Living International Center to participate in the Mahashivratri festivities. In the backdrop of the grandeur of the Gurupadukavanam, the atmosphere was rich with the echoes of sacred chants, melodious music, and profound wisdom, as devotees immersed themselves in the presence of global spiritual master, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

This occasion not only drew thousands but also witnessed the virtual participation of over a million individuals, underscoring the widespread reverence and significance of Mahashivratri across the globe. Gurudev also led the devotees in the sacred Rudrabhishekam ceremony—a Vedic ritual dedicated to venerating the Rudra form of Shiva, revered for bestowing happiness, prosperity, and the fulfillment of desires upon devotees.

Gurudev spoke about the essence of Shivaratri, describing it as a journey of seeking refuge in Shiva—an embodiment of peace, infinity, and the non-dualistic nature of existence.

"Shiva is peace, infinity, beauty, and the non-dual one," Gurudev said.

Launch of 'Adi Shankaracharya' web series poster

Gurudev then bestowed his blessings upon the poster of The Art of Living's maiden web series production, which chronicles the life and legacy of the revered Saint Adi Shankaracharya. This pioneering venture aims to illuminate the extraordinary life journey of Adi Shankaracharya, an iconic figure in Indian history, whose profound teachings and timeless wisdom continue to inspire generations.

Reflecting on the significance of Adi Shankaracharya's life, Nakul Dhawan, Trustee of Sri Sri Publications Trust, highlighted his remarkable contributions to Indian culture and spirituality.

"Adi Shankaracharya had a very short but eventful life, during which he traversed the length and breadth of the country on foot, unifying the cultural fabric of the nation," Dhawan remarked. "His enduring legacy is evident in the traditions and institutions he established, which continue to thrive to this day, making him the architect of India's cultural renaissance."

Towards midnight, millions from around the globe united in a Shivaratri special meditation session led by Gurudev, delving deep into the sublime realm of Shiva Tattva—the essence of divine consciousness. This marked the conclusion of a grand event.