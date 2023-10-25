International couples hailing from diverse corners of the globe, including Japan, Mongolia, and the United States, have embraced the ancient traditions of Vedic weddings at The Art of Living International Center in Bengaluru, marking a compelling resurgence of this timeless custom. This event unfolded on the auspicious occasion of Dusshehra, graced by the presence of the revered spiritual leader, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, renowned for imparting spiritual wisdom, yoga, and the principles of Ayurveda to millions, has played a pivotal role in resurrecting a multitude of traditional Indian practices that had faded into obscurity over time. Among these is the traditional Vedic wedding, a profound ceremony that involves age-old chants from sacred scriptures and rituals laden with profound spiritual significance. In a world where opulent Indian weddings often steal the spotlight, Gurudev has championed Vedic weddings, which shift the emphasis back to the sanctity of the commitment. According to ancient scriptures, the Vedic chants recited during the matrimonial rites are intended to bind two souls in an eternal union, reminding them of the profound interconnectedness of consciousness, much like rice merging with lentils to create a harmonious whole.

For couples such as Bayasgalan and Surenjargal from Mongolia, the Vedic wedding at The Art of Living International Center represented a cascade of blessings, signifying the dawn of a new chapter in their lives. In their words, "It felt like a rain of blessings pouring upon us. It's a brand new beginning for us today."

Ray Mongie and Lauren Derby-Lewis from Cape Town, South Africa, shared their thoughts on their unique Vedic wedding experience. They had been together for eight years, and the choice of a Vedic-style wedding was a long-held dream. Ray and Lauren described the ceremony as flawless, from the melodious chants of the pandits to the heartfelt blessings received from Gurudev. To them, it was an unforgettable experience that exceeded their expectations.

In the nine days preceding the wedding, The Art of Living International Center was abuzz with the resonance of ancient Vedic chants, sacred homa ceremonies, devotional music, and joyous celebrations. Devotees from around the world converged on the premises to participate in these festivities. The Navaratri celebration spanned nine days and was marked by Chandi Homa ceremonies, a powerful homage to the Mother Divine, held at 30 locations globally, including Nepal, UAE, Mauritius, and Canada. Additionally, Durga Homa ceremonies took place at 100 locations across India.

On the propitious day of Ashtami, more than 1.2 lakh meals were served at the Ashram's kitchen. The prasadam, a divine offering, comprised over 17 delectable vegetarian dishes, exemplifying the spiritual and culinary richness of the occasion. This multifaceted celebration served as a testament to the enduring appeal of Vedic traditions and their ability to bring together individuals from various corners of the world in the spirit of unity and devotion.