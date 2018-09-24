Cleveland Cyclewerks, American boutique motorcycle-maker started India sales September 20 along with the first dealership inauguration in India at Mumbai. Among the four retro-themed motorcycles christened Ace Café Racer, Ace Scrambler, Ace deluxe and Misfit revealed at the Auto Expo 2018 in February, the company has launched latter two models for now.

Cleveland Cyclewerks (CCW) India will launch the Ace Scrambler and the Ace Cafe next year and the motorcycles are currently undergoing ARAI certification. A report in IAB now claims CCW has plans to launch the Heist.

"In the Ace family, we have the Cafe and Scrambler. Those two will be lined up immediately after the Ace Deluxe and Misfit, post which we will have the Heist that is a cruiser model," the website quoted Pranav Desai, Director and CEO of CCW during the sidelines of Mumbai dealership launch.

Cleveland Cyclewerks Heist

CCW Heist is the cruiser motorcycle for those who wish for customisation. The chopper styled cruiser bikes celebrates the classic and simple cruiser bike bits from a traditional frame and a traditional style motor to lack of extra brackets, tabs and fake plastic parts. The lack of add-ons makes the Heist lightweight despite having 2,200mm length.

CCW Heist gets signature cruiser attributes like the relaxed riding position, forward set footrests and high set handlebar. The motorcycle comes with just rider seat, tear-drop styled fuel tank and spoke wheels, inspired by classic biking styling. The fuel tank comes in blank canvas to allow the owners to leave their own paint customisation.

The Heist come powered by a 229cc single cylinder air-cooled engine that develops 15.4hp and 16Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed gearbox. This is the same engine that also powers the newly launched Ace deluxe and Misfit.

CCW India has not mentioned any specific timeline for the Heist launch in India. We expect the launch in mid-2019 and the Heist is expected to be the flagship vehicle from Cleveland Cyclewerks India.

Source: Indian Autos Blog