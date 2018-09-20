American boutique motorcycle-maker Cleveland CycleWerks (CCW) made India debut at the Auto Expo 2018 in February showcasing retro-themed motorcycles christened Ace Café Racer, Ace Scrambler, Ace deluxe and Misfit.

The company has now launched the first two bike models, the Ace Deluxe and Misfit in India along with its first dealership inauguration at Mumbai on Thursday.

Cleveland CycleWerks has priced the Ace Deluxe at Rs 2.24 lakh, while the Misfit costs of Rs 2.49 lakh (prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The company will start sales of Ace Deluxe soon while Misfit is expected to go on sale in October.

Both Ace Deluxe and Misfit have been imported from China via CKD line and assembled at the Cleveland CycleWerks Pune facility.

IBT Media/ Ken Sunny

CCW's Ace family of bikes are lightweight and the Ace deluxe comes retro-classic bike styling. Based on a square-section single-downtube frame, the Ace Deluxe is employed with USD shocks up front and dual shock-absorbers at the rear.

CCW Misfit, on the other hand, is a café racer-styled bike and is based on a double cradle chassis while it shares the same suspension set up with the Ace Deluxe. Both the bikes get disc brakes up front and rear. However, the Misfit gets 4-piston callipers at the front while Ace Deluxe gets 2-piston callipers.

IBT Media/ Ken Sunny

Both motorcycles are powered by a 229cc single cylinder air-cooled engine that develops 15.4hp and 16Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed gearbox. One of the shortcomings in the CCW bikes will be lack of ABS.

CCW claims their bikes were already certified before the new ABS mandate came into being in April. The company will be launching the Ace Scrambler and the Ace Cafe next year and the motorcycles are currently undergoing ARAI certification.

CCW India has also confirmed that it has finalised dealers in 10 major cities, most of which are based in South India. The locations are believed to be Hosur, Chennai, Indore, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Kochi, Salem, Trivandrum and Coimbatore.