Police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested a Muslim cleric who allegedly appealed to his community to put up the flag of Palestine on their houses and vehicles after the Friday namaaz, in order to show solidarity with Palestinians in the wake of the violence in the Gaza Strip.

The cleric, Maulana Yasir Akhtar, was arrested on Thursday after he was booked under Section 505 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC.

Azamgarh SP Sudhir Kumar Singh said: "It came to our notice that Yasir, a resident of North Churihar Kasba in Saraimir area, made an appeal on his Facebook page, Azamgarh Express, displaying the Palestinian flag and asking the community members to the such flags atop their houses and vehicles after Friday namaaz.

"An FIR was lodged against him at Saraimir police station, and he was arrested with the help of the surveillance cell. Further legal action against him is underway."

According to the latest reports, a total of 232 Palestinians, including more than 60 children, and at least 12 Israelis, have been killed since violence erupted near the Gaza border on May 10.