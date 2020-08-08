Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment couldn't have come up with a better time to drown us with this intense, action roller-coaster. Let's take a look at what worked for us in the trailer.

Bobby Deol: Ever since the trailer dropped, social media has again fallen-in-love with Bobby Deol and rightly so! Not only does Bobby Deol seem to be high on some kind of age-reversal potion but also looks incredibly dapper in each and every frame of the trailer. The fact that he is playing someone close to his actual age has also allowed him to seep into the skin-of-the-character effortlessly. From the highest of highs to the lowest of the lows, Deol Jr has seen it all and it's probably that hunger to prove himself that has drawn us all to his magnetic screen presence this time. With that voice, glasses, moustache, khaki uniform and his most intense role yet; this is the Bobby Deol we have always wanted to see.

Gripping plot: There is something about police, underworld and Bollywood that never seems to go out of vogue. And when it comes to the Indian audience, we never seem to have enough of it. Adapted from Hussain Zaidi's best-seller Class of 83: The Punishers of Mumbai Police, the trailer kept us on the tenterhooks throughout its 2 minutes and 23 seconds. Crisp, sharp, engaging and adrenaline thumping; the trailer totally surpassed and went way beyond our expectations. So much so that waiting till August 21 seems like the toughest task one will have to do.

Starcast: The fact that the film will have several new faces and introduce us to many new talents is going to be an added magnet that's pulling us closer. In the last few years, we have seen several new faces weaving magic and leaving a mark on our minds; and with this film, we are certain the industry would get to see many bankable talents.