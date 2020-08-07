Ever since the trailer of Bobby Deol starrer 'Class of '83' dropped online, netizens have been going gaga over it. Apart from the age-reversing Bobby Deol and intense plotline, Twitter has also lauded the project for launching several new and relatively lesser-known faces. Made under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, Class of 83, showcases the tale of Mumbai Police back in the 80s when the crime rate in Bombay was at its peak.

The film has been adapted from Hussain Zaidi's Class of 83: The Punishers of Mumbai Police. Apart from Bobby Deol, the film has several new faces. The plot revolves around a squad put together by Bobby Deol and the encounters they did. Annup Sonii, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Joy Sengupta, Bhupendra Jadawat, Ninad Mahajani, Hitesh Bhojraj, Sameer Paranjape and Prithvik Pratap are the main actors in the project.

Hailing Shah Rukh Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment, Twitterati expressed their happiness over the new faces that have been launched in the series.

With this power-packed trailer August 21 seems too far, isn't it?