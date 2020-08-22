Class of '83 starring Bobby Deol, which released on Netflix on August 21, has been receiving mixed responses from critics and audience alike. Produced by Gaurav Verma and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, the film is adapted from Hussain Zaidi's book 'Class of 83: The Punishers of Mumbai Police'.

Directed by Atul Sabarwal, Class of '83 is set in Mumbai (then Bombay) in the early 80s. Bobby plays the lead role of Dean Vijay Singh, who trains five young cadets under his wing to fight corruption that was prevalent in 80s Bombay. Besides Bobby, the movie also stars Anup Soni, Joy Sengupta, Vishwajeet Pradhan and others.

As movie-lovers gear up to binge-watch it from the comfort of their homes, let's take a look at the next worth of the cast of Class of '83.

Bobby Deol: Son of yesteryear Bollywood star Dharmendra and step-son of Hema Malini, Bobby made his debut in 1995 film Barsaat for which he also won Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actor. Since then, he had worked in several hit movies including Gupt, Soldier, Humraaz, Ajnabee and Bichhoo. According to a few reports, the Deol clan's estimated net worth is said to be around Rs 150 crores, which is calculated based on his income from movies and properties in Mumbai. The actor also owns several luxury cars like Porche and Range Rover.

Anup Soni: Anup, who is married to Juhi Babbar (daughter of Bollywood star Raj Babbar), is best known as the host of hugely popular serial Crime Patrol and his role in hit show Balika Badhu. He has also worked in a few Bollywood movies like Fiza, Hathyar, Raaz, Gangajaal, Foothpath among others. As per a few reports, the net worth of the talented actor is said to be close to $5 million (Rs 37 crore approximately).

Joy Sengupta: Joy has worked in both Hindi and Bengali cinemas and is best known for his debut feature Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa (1998). He has worked in Anjaana Anjaani starring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra and Hate Story. The actor's net worth is said to be about $1 million (Rs 7.5 million approximately).